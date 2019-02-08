Six Nations 2019: Ireland will stick to what we know - Rory Best

Rory Best speaks to the Ireland players during the pre-match captain's run at Murrayfield

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Rory Best says Ireland will not abandon the style of play that has helped them climb to second in the world rankings.

The Ireland captain, 36, has urged his team to "stick tighter" to their system as they attempt to respond to their Six Nations opening round loss to England.

The heavy defeat has led to questions over the team's tactics ahead of their match against Scotland on Saturday.

"We fell down last week but it doesn't mean that we throw everything out and attempt to start again," argued Best.

"We've built a lot of things over the last number of years and it's at times like this when the pressure comes on that you have to stick tighter to what you know and just ask a little bit more from the players individually to produce something a bit more collectively.

"We have a few players coming in that didn't play last week and they'll be looking to make a point that they should have been involved.

"We'll have to make sure that we get our things right because if we produce something similar then Scotland are a great team, which they showed us most recently here two years ago."

Frustration in the Irish camp

Ireland have enjoyed an era of unprecedented success under head coach Joe Schmidt, winning three Six Nations titles in five years including a Grand Slam win last season, as they have risen to second place in the world order behind champions New Zealand.

But critics of the team's style of play - described last year by England head coach Eddie Jones as 'kick and clap' rugby - have accused Ireland of being over-reliant on their kicking game and of lacking a clear Plan B.

Schmidt says his team uses a "very varied game" in response to suggestions that their approach is one-dimensional, and Best agrees that it was a lack of accuracy and physicality rather than tactics that cost them dearly against England.

"There's a lot of frustration in the camp after last week and it was a bit about the way that we were perceived to be bullied, but it was mostly around our accuracy," said Best.

"We felt that to get into the game we need to be accurate, and that comes hand in hand with physicality for us because it allows us to get phases, carries and ruck cleans and it gets us out of our own half and it allows us to attack a bit more in defence.

"So the accuracy last week was the thing that we felt let us down the most."

In response to the criticism of their style, the Ireland skipper added: "People say different things and it wasn't that long ago that we kicked too much and we probably became predictable because we didn't kick enough last week.

"We're very happy with the process that we're going through and sometimes you get days where you're not exactly where you want to be.

"We've probably played worse than that and managed to win games and address that, be annoyed and move on the next week and be better.

"We weren't fantastic against Argentina [in November] but we were able to do enough to win that game. And England, to their credit, took every opportunity they created themselves and that we presented to them, and it just didn't allow us to survive in those tough moments to try to get a result from it."

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt felt his team were lacking 'emotional energy' before the England game

'There was no buzz in training'

Schmidt admitted he had identified a lack of 'emotional energy' in the dressing room before the England game, which the Irish coaches and players have attempted to address this week in training.

Best, with the benefit of hindsight, has also accepted that the squad had a sluggish start to the defence of their title.

"Joe probably has a better handle on that from outside of the group when we're doing the captain's run but certainly before the game I thought we were quite quiet," he acknowledged.

"We're a reasonably quiet bunch anyway, bar Peter (O'Mahony), Johnny (Sexton) and myself who are a wee bit more vocal than the rest, but it is a quiet group.

"You don't always necessarily read into the quietness but when you look back now, I thought we were a little bit hesitant in the warm-up - we made a few mistakes in the warm-up too, which is very unlike us, and we just didn't get the same buzz that we'd normally generate at warm-ups.