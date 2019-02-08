Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester 22-38 Saracens

Saracens could still win the Premiership, Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup this season

Premiership Rugby Cup Worcester: (3) 22 Tries: David, Howe 2 Pens: Van Breda Cons: Weir 2 Saracens: (18) 38 Tries: Whiteley, Segun, Malins, Vailanu Pens: Lozowski 4 Cons: Lozowski 3

A dominant first-half display helped Saracens win at Worcester to reach the final of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Tom Whiteley scored after an error and Rotimi Segun went over in the corner as the visitors led 18-0 before Worcester kicked a penalty just before half-time.

Tries from Matt David and Tom Howe kept the hosts in it but indiscipline in the scrum allowed Saracens to stay clear.

Max Malins then scored and impressively set up a try for Sione Vailanu, with Howe getting a Worcester consolation.

Mark McCall's Saracens will visit either Northampton or Newcastle in the final on 17 March, having reached two of the past four finals, when the tournament was known as the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Worcester were playing their first semi-final in a major domestic competition, but were always chasing the tie and lost David to a shoulder injury picked up while scoring his first try for the club.

Worcester: David, Howe, Olivier, Butler, Hammond, van Breda, Arr, Waller, Annett, Milasinovich, Barry, Bresler, M. Williams, Kirwan, Cox.

Replacements: Miller, Black, Kerrod, Mama, Dodd, M. Heaney, Weir, Hearle.

Saracens: Gallagher, Crossdale, Lozowski, Morris, Segun, Malins, Whiteley, Barrington, Woolstencroft, Koch, Day, Isiekwe, Clark, Reffell, Earl.

Replacements: Tolofua, Adams-Hale, Walker, Skelton, Vailanu, H Taylor, M Vunipola, Hakalo.

