Schools' Cup fourth round results & draw

Campbell College made the quarter-finals by beating Sullivan Upper 19-13
Holders Campbell College progressed to the quarter-finals of this year's Schools' Cup courtesy of a fourth-round 19-13 win away at Sullivan Upper.

Also on Saturday, last year's runners-up, Royal School Armagh trounced Bangor Grammar 63-12.

Methody face RBAI in the pick of the quarter-final ties.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup - Saturday 9 February - Results
Sullivan Upper13-19Campbell College
Ballymena Academy17-12BRA
Rainey Endowed15-12Ballyclare High
RBAI38-0Royal School Dungannon
Royal School Armagh63-12Bangor Grammar
Cambridge House7-55Wallace High
Dalriada7-45Methodist College
Enniskillen Royal Grammar19-3Down High
Danske Bank Schools' Cup - quarter-finals - Saturday 23 February
Rainey EndowedvWallace High
Methodist CollegevRoyal Belfast Academical Institution
Ballymena AcademyvRoyal School Armagh
Campbell CollegevEnniskillen Royal

