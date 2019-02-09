Premiership Rugby Cup: Northampton Saints 59-33 Newcastle Falcons
|Premiership Rugby Cup
|Northampton Saints (21) 59
|Tries: Furbank, Tuala, Ludlam, Gibson, Fish, Naiyaravoro, Brussow 2, Burrell Cons: Grayson 7
|Newcastle Falcons (28) 33
|Tries: Takulua, Matavesi, Goneva, Kibirige, Harris Cons: Connon 4
Northampton Saints will host Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup final on 17 March after a high-scoring semi-final win over Newcastle Falcons.
Tries from Sonatane Takulua, Josh Matavesi and Vereniki Goneva put the Falcons 21-0 up after 14 minutes.
Saints replied with three tries before half-time, and then Jamie Gibson and James Fish crossed to put Saints ahead.
Taqele Naiyaravoro, Luther Burrell and Heinrich Brussow (two) added late scores to complete a nine-try victory.
There were 14 tries in all at Franklin's Gardens, scored by 13 different players.
Saracens beat Worcester 38-22 on Friday to secure their place in the final.
Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; Van Wyk, Fish, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.
Replacements: Marshall, Waller, Hill, Moon, Wood, Brussow, Mitchell, Collins.
Newcastle: Arscott; Kibirige, Dunbar, Matavesi, Goneva; Connon, Takulua; T Davidson, Socino, Wilson, Green, A Davidson, Welch, Chick, Nagusa.
Replacements: Cooper, Brocklebank, Mulipola, Cavubati, Uzokwe, Stuart, Harris, Sinoti.
