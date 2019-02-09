WRU National League and Cup results
9 February, 2019
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Swalec Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
TWO EAST
Abercarn P - P Monmouth
Croesyceiliog 43 - 7 Abertillery B G
Talywain 12 - 10 Senghenydd
TWO NORTH
Abergele 7 - 29 Dolgellau
TWO WEST
Pontarddulais 5 - 36 Burry Port
St Clears 6 - 17 Loughor
THREE EAST A
Fleur de Lys P - P Abergavenny
Nantyglo P - P Machen
Oakdale P - P Deri
RTB Ebbw Vale 21 - 11 Tredegar Ironsides
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Fairwater 26 - 14 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Pontyclun 22 - 5 Pentyrch
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Neath Athletic P - P Pyle
Tonmawr 45 - 5 Penlan
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 55 - 0 Llangwm
Milford Haven P - P Llanybydder
THREE EAST B
Llanhilleth 63 - 0 New Panteg
THREE WEST B
Penybanc 5 - 47 Nantgaredig
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 41 - 0 Llandrindod Wells
THREE EAST D
Old Tylerian 21 - 5 Tref Y Clawdd
Rhayader 66 - 0 Forgeside