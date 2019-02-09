WRU National League and Cup results

Welsh rugby

9 February, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

TWO EAST

Abercarn P - P Monmouth

Croesyceiliog 43 - 7 Abertillery B G

Talywain 12 - 10 Senghenydd

TWO NORTH

Abergele 7 - 29 Dolgellau

TWO WEST

Pontarddulais 5 - 36 Burry Port

St Clears 6 - 17 Loughor

THREE EAST A

Fleur de Lys P - P Abergavenny

Nantyglo P - P Machen

Oakdale P - P Deri

RTB Ebbw Vale 21 - 11 Tredegar Ironsides

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Fairwater 26 - 14 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Pontyclun 22 - 5 Pentyrch

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Neath Athletic P - P Pyle

Tonmawr 45 - 5 Penlan

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 55 - 0 Llangwm

Milford Haven P - P Llanybydder

THREE EAST B

Llanhilleth 63 - 0 New Panteg

THREE WEST B

Penybanc 5 - 47 Nantgaredig

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 41 - 0 Llandrindod Wells

THREE EAST D

Old Tylerian 21 - 5 Tref Y Clawdd

Rhayader 66 - 0 Forgeside

