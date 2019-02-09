Six Nations: Warren Gatland says Wales will be 'a lot better' against England

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wales secure record-equalling 11th straight win

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he will be happy if his side are underestimated following the scrappy win over Italy.

Gatland's side top the Six Nations table after away wins against France and Italy and next face England in Cardiff on 23 February.

He said: "A lot of people will write us off, which is a good position to be in. Hopefully we'll go under the radar.

"You're not always brilliant and we weren't today. We will be a lot better against England."

Josh Adams and Owen Watkin scored second-half tries while Dan Biggar kicked 14 points to see off a resilient Italy side.

"A lot of people will look to criticise us but you have to give Italy some credit for how they played," added Gatland.

"That's probably the best Italian performance I've seen since I've been in charge of Wales."

Wales will achieve a record-breaking 12th successive Test win if they defeat England to beat the milestone set in 1910.

"We didn't speak about the record at all this week but we will probably talk about it before England," said Gatland.

"If this group of players achieve that, it'll be something nobody can take away from them.

"We've got a chance, we're at home, the stadium will be full, it'll be some atmosphere at the Principality Stadium. So there will definitely be no lack of motivation in trying to beat England and break that record."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Beating Italy 'a lesson in how to win ugly' - Gatland

Gatland said he had no regrets about making 10 changes against Italy from the side that beat France 24-19. He has used 31 players in those two victories and said the World Cup later this year was behind his decision.

"I was looking at the bigger picture," said Gatland, whose contract with Wales ends after the tournament in Japan.

"For us as coaches, in our last year, we want to have as good a World Cup as we can. That was the plan all along. There's no regret.

"If it was a normal year, on reflection, maybe we wouldn't have made so many changes. We wanted to give everyone in the 31 an opportunity to be involved in the first two games.

"We'll put this game behind us and the most satisfying thing was coming away with a win."