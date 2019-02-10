May hat-trick helps England beat France

Jonny May scored a first-half hat-trick as England maintained their perfect start to the 2019 Six Nations with a 44-8 bonus-point thrashing of France.

The hosts raced into a first-minute lead as the winger burst onto Elliot Daly's kick through in the corner.

May added a second after some sharp footwork before finishing Chris Ashton's grubber kick for the third.

Henry Slade, Owen Farrell and a penalty try completed the rout for England, while Damian Penaud scored for France.