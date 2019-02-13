Leigh Halfpenny released by Wales to play for Scarlets

Leigh Halfpenny had to leave the field after receiving treatment for a head blow against Australia in November

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Five Live, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Leigh Halfpenny is set to play his first game of rugby in three months after being released from Wales' Six Nations squad to play for the Scarlets.

The British and Irish Lion, 30, has not played since suffering concussion against Australia in November.

Now fully fit, he has been made available for the Scarlets' Pro14 trip to Benetton on Saturday.

Outside-half Rhys Patchell and wing Steff Evans have also been released for the game.

Halfpenny was injured in a challenge by Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi that Wales boss Warren Gatland described as "reckless".

The head blow led to Halfpenny missing Wales' autumn wins against Tonga and South Africa as well as their opening two Six Nations victories, with Liam Williams and Jonah Holmes having played at full-back since.

Cardiff Blues back rowers Seb Davies and Josh Turnbull and outside-half Jarrod Evans will also be released to Cardiff Blues for their home game against Glasgow on Saturday.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said Halfpenny's fitness was fully tested during a Scarlets training match.

"He did everything - full contact, full tackling - we had a mini-game scenario with no hiding places and he was taking high balls, getting clattered and did everything he needed to do," he said.

Pivac added it was great to see the full-back "running around with a smile on his face".

Halfpenny's return would ease any goal-kicking worries Wales might have had if Gareth Anscombe is preferred at fly-half to Dan Biggar when they take on England on 23 February.

Patchell suffered a hamstring injury against Ospreys in December, while Halfpenny was due to return against Cardiff Blues the following week, but suffered a recurrence of headaches.

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.