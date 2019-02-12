Taulupe Faletau: Bath confirm Wales number eight needs more surgery

Taulupe Faletau has played 72 times for Wales and four Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Bath have confirmed Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau needs more surgery on his broken arm.

Faletau suffered a fractured right forearm playing for Bath in October and missed the autumn international series.

The British and Irish Lion, 28, made a return in Bath's 18-16 Champions Cup win over Wasps in January, but suffered another break.

Faletau requires further surgery which stops any slim chance of him playing in the Six Nations.

No exact return date has been set by his club.

"We're gutted for Taulupe, but this is the best course of action for him moving forwards as a player," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"We will know more in terms of timeframes following the surgery, but we're looking forward to welcoming him back into the squad.

"It is not easy for him having an injury. He has just had one of those seasons where he has not had a lot of game time.

"The one time he showed what an exceptional world-class player he is, then he has had another setback and it is going to be a test of his resilience.

"It came as a bit of a surprise for everyone because it was a significant injury as it was. So to then find out the plate had to be replaced was disappointing and basically you start again."