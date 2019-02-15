Premiership: Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar returns to the Northampton line-up for their Premiership clash with Sale.
Biggar will partner scrum-half Cobus Reinach, with Piers Francis lining up outside him and Alex Moon and Tom Wood returning to the pack.
Sale welcome back fly-half AJ MacGinty after four months out following a shoulder injury that needed surgery.
The only other change sees Scotland back Byron McGuigan lining up on the wing after three games out.
Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Fish, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Moon, Gibson, Ludlam, Wood (capt)
Replacements: Marshall, Waller, Hill, Coles, Brussow, Mitchell, Burrell, Collins
Sale: James; Solomona, O'Connor, van Rensburg, McGuigan; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Beaumont.
Replacements: Neild, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Strauss, Cliff, James, Reed
