Premiership: Saracens v Leicester Tigers

Tom Varndell pulled on a Leicester jersey for the first time in more than nine years in the Premiership Cup last month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Prop Richard Barrington will make his 100th appearance for Saracens when they host Leicester in the Premiership.

Sarries have experienced number eight Jackson Wray back, while Brad Barritt captains the champions from centre.

The Premiership's record try-scorer Tom Varndell makes his first league appearance for nearly a decade after rejoining the Tigers in December.

Captain Tom Young returns from a knee injury as Leicester become the first side to play 500 Premiership games.

Dan Cole starts at prop after being released by England, with Scotland's Jake Kerr is on the bench.

Saracens: Gallagher; Strettle, Lozowski, Barritt, Lewington; Goode, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Christopher, Koch, Day, Isiekwe, Clark, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Adams-Hale, Lamositele, Skelton, Rhodes, Spencer, Malins, Tompkins.

Leicester: Worth; Holmes, Owen, Eastmond, Varndell; Toomua, White; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Heyes, Evans, Wells, Harrison, Hardwick, Aspland-Robinson

