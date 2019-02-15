Premiership: Harlequins v Worcester Warriors

Worcester wing Josh Adams scored his first try for Wales in last Saturday's 26-15 win against Italy

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have all their England players available for the home clash with Worcester at The Stoop.

Following his release from Eddie Jones' squad, full-back Mike Brown joins scrum-half Danny Care, prop Joe Marler and flankers Jack Clifford and Chris Robshaw in the Quins' starting line-up.

Worcester have Wales wing Josh Adams back on club duty.

He has been released in the spare week between his first international try in Italy and the home game with England.

Adams will be making his first appearance since 21 December for a Warriors side which also welcomes back second-row forward Michael Fatialofa and tight-head prop Nick Schonert after injuries.

Former England full-back Chris Pennell, wing Bryce Heem, centres Francois Venter and Ryan Mills, scrum-half Francois Hougaard, hooker Jack Singleton, openside flanker Sam Lewis and captain and number eight GJ van Velze also return following the Premiership Cup semi-final defeat by Saracens.

Quins and Warriors are due to meet again in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Sixways on Saturday 30 March (20:15 BST).

Where they stand

Harlequins were third going into the Premiership's second five-week break of the season to squeeze in the other competitions.

Worcester are only 12 points worse off, but are 11th in the table in one of the most competitive leagues since the introduction of the professional era in 1996.

Warriors earned a 21-19 win over Bath at Sixways to end a three-game losing run in their most recent league game, while Quins won 38-17 at bottom club Newcastle on the same day.

Quins have lost their last two meetings with Worcester, both at Sixways, but only once at The Stoop since 2007.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard:

"We have not had a game for two weeks and in that period we have freshened up players and staff.

"It has been a great opportunity to assess, reflect and recharge and the players have applied themselves exceptionally well.

"We are pleased with the continued progression we have seen over the last few weeks. We have been in good form of late."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Sport:

"Paul Gustard has done a terrific job as Harlequins director of rugby. He is known as a defence coach and Harlequins have defended well this season.

"The level of competition in the Premiership this season is incredible. Apart from Exeter and Saracens, who are a little bit apart, there is not much between Harlequins in third and the rest.

"In a fallow week in the Six Nations, Josh comes back to us. He's a quality player and a quality bloke. He's a good man to have back. He's done really well for Wales. Apart from his try against Italy, he made a try against France the week before.

"After back to back Tests and travelling home from Italy, we gave him a full 48 hours off. He's fine. We've rested him. He didn't take part in practice on Monday but he joined in from Tuesday."

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Collier, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Ibuanokpe, Glynn, Chisholm, Lewis, Lang, Alofa.

Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Mama, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Milasinovich, Barry, Hill, Heaney, Lawrence, Howe.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.