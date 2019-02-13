Tom Howe: Worcester Warriors wing signs one-year extension

Tom Howe has scored seven tries in seven European Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup games this season

Worcester wing Tom Howe has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old former England Under-20 international has scored 13 tries for the Warriors in 18 appearances since joining from Wasps in 2017.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website: "I am pleased that Tom is extending his stay with us.

"He is a good young winger with pace to burn who has had some notable performances this season."