Six Nations: Wales cannot rely on Scotland or Italy in title bid if they lose to England - Jenkins

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Neil Jenkins says Wales cannot rely on Scotland - or Italy - to help them win the 2019 Six Nations if they lose to England in Cardiff in the next round.

Wales' 23 February encounter with Eddie Jones' side is viewed as the likely title decider.

That is a verdict ex-Wales fly-half and current kicking coach Jenkins agrees with as England go on to host Scotland and the Azzurri in their title bid.

"The reality is if we lose we would be playing for second," said Jenkins.

Wales must also beat Scotland - at Murrayfield - and see off Ireland on the tournament's final day if they are to win the Grand Slam in Warren Gatland's final Six Nations in charge.

England are the only other unbeaten team in the tournament.

'Emotions are pretty high'

Jenkins said: "No disrespect to Scotland, who are a very good side and have done a lot of good things over the last year or so, but playing England at Twickenham is a big ask for any team.

"The reality for us is it's a game we need to win to give us a chance of winning the title.

"No disrespect, because I hope both Scotland and Italy do turn up at Twickenham and play exceptionally well, but the reality is if we lose we would be playing for second.

"As a Welshman, it's not far off being the be-all and end-all type of game. That's what it is for us.

"I think the emotions are pretty high at the moment, and we are still a week-and-a-half away from the game. We are under no illusions about what's coming.

"We know we need to play better than we have in the two games we've played so far.

"We haven't really fired a shot yet.

"If you can't get ready for a game like this, then you are better off sat with me on the sidelines. It's a game I've no doubt we will be be ready for."

England boss Jones began the build up to his side's trip to Cardiff in the wake of his side's 44-8 hammering of France last weekend by saying the current Wales team are the "greatest ever" and that the Principality Stadium "has never been a fortress for me".

Jenkins said: "He's got an opinion and he is entitled to that. It might not be intimidating for England.

"They've obviously won there the last few times they've played there, so it's probably not a fortress for them. Maybe he's right in saying what he's saying.

"We are just looking forward to the game and we aren't bothered by what Eddie says.

"He is a fantastic coach, has done a fantastic job with England, and has done throughout his career. Whatever will be said will be said.

"I don't think it will have much bearing on the game."