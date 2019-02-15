Blues v Glasgow Warriors: Wales squad trio all start for hosts

Josh Turnbull and Jarrod Evans were both part of the Blues team that won the 2017 European Challenge Cup

Pro14: Blues v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Updates and report on BBC Sport website

Wales squad members Jarrod Evans, Josh Turnbull and Seb Davies all start for Cardiff Blues against Glasgow.

They were released for regional duty after missing out on travelling to Wales's wins in France and Italy.

Wing Kyle Steyn will make his Glasgow Warriors debut in Cardiff, having joined on Monday.

Flanker Thomas Gordon makes his first start while Peter Horne starts at fly-half with fellow Scotland international Adam Hastings on the bench.

For Blues, Rhys Gill starts at loosehead and hooker Kristian Dacey retains the captaincy.

Glasgow have already beaten the Blues three times this season, including a 29-12 win in the Champions Cup at the Arms Park.

Warriors lie second in Pro14 Conference A, ten points ahead of their opponents.

"They're three of our best players, so we need them starting and playing long periods in this game," said coach John Mulvihill of his Wales squad trio.

"They've had a tough week (with Wales), so we'll just go over our attack shape and some small things we'll do in defence a little bit differently to hopefully get a final win over these Glasgow guys."

Mulvihill admits that his side's defence against Glasgow has not been up to its usual standard in the previous encounters.

"We were very flat in that game (the home defeat in Europe) even though we won the second half, but teams like that are very difficult to peg back once they get in front.

"It's an interesting stat that we average 19 points against us per game, against Glasgow it's 34 points against us on average."

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Lane, Millard, Lee-Lo, Summerhill; Evans, L Williams; Gill, Dacey (capt.), Arhip, S Davies, Thornton, Turnbull, Robinson, N Williams

Replacements: Belcher, Carré, Andrews, Cook, Lewis-Hughes, Blacker, Fish, Smith

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Steyn, Grigg, McDowall, Hughes; P Horne, Price; Allan, Turner, Z Fagerson, Swinson, Cummings, Harley (capt), Gordon, Ashe

Replacements: Bryce, Bhatti, Halanukonuka, McDonald, Tamielau, Frisby, Hastings, Nairn

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU), Johnny Erskine (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)