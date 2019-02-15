Pro14: Zebre v Leinster (Sat)

Leinster ran in seven tries when the sides met in Dublin last year

Pro14: Zebre v Leinster Venue: Stadio Zaffanella Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has selected a largely second-string team for Saturday's Pro14 contest against Zebre in Italy.

Prop Andrew Porter is the only member of the squad that featured in Ireland's opening two Six Nations game.

The side does include Ireland internationals Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne, Ross Byrne and Jack McGrath.

Lock Scott Fardy will captain the side after selected in the second row alongside Ross Molony.

Zebre are also severely under-strength for the game in Viadana with Italian Six Nations squad members Tommaso Castello, Andrea Lovotti, Edoardo Padovani, Guglielmo Palazzani and David Sisi all missing.

Talented wing Mattia Bellini and his fellow Italian international Johan Meyer are among seven players also ruled out by injury.

The other injury absentees for Michael Bradley's side are Cruze Ah-Nau, Massimo Ceciliani, Renato Giammarioli, Matteo Minozzi and Marcello Violi.

High-flying Leinster hold a 21 point advantage over second-placed Benetton in Conference B while by contrast Zebre are 19 points adrift at the bottom of Conference A.

The Italians are without a win in the competition since October having lost their last seven games.

Zebre: Brummer; Di Giulio, Bisegni, Boni, Elliott; Canna, Renton; Rimpelli, Fabiani, Zilocchi; Ortis, Biagi (cap); Mbanda, Tuivaiti, Licata.

Replacements: Luus, Fischetti, Chistolini, Tauyavuca, Brown, Raffaele, Balekana, De Battista.

Leinster: D Kearney; Byrne, O'Loughlin, O'Brien, Daly; Byrne, Gibson-Park; McGrath, Tracy, Porter; Molony, Fardy (capt); Murphy, Deegan, Doris.

Replacements: B Byrne, Dooley, Bent, M Kearney, Dunne, O'Sullivan, Reid, J O'Brien.