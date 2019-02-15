Ellis Genge: England prop responds well and returns to train after ankle scare

Ellis Genge has made six appearances for England

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

England prop Ellis Genge has responded "unbelievably well" to treatment and has returned to full training.

The Leicester forward, 23, withdrew from a training session on Thursday because of an ankle injury.

England, who face Wales in the Six Nations next Saturday, have already lost prop Mako Vunipola for the tournament after he suffered ankle ligament damage against France.

"Ellis went fully at it today," said assistant coach Neal Hatley on Friday.

"Live set piece, live scrums. He trained and did the whole session.

"He's responded unbelievably well to treatment and charged through training."

Genge and Ben Moon are set to deputise for Vunipola against Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with England looking to add to wins over Ireland and France.

"We saw over the autumn that Moon is a glue player," added Hatley. "He does the basics very, very well and he allows the rest of the team to operate around him.

"Ellis is also very aggressive. He's an aggressive scrummager. He has a good ball-carrying threat and is explosive. He moves off the line quickly.

"What Mako does for this team can't be understated, but we're excited about getting a good 80 minutes at loosehead prop against Wales."