Maro Itoje: England lock 'progressing well' and could return against Wales

Itoje joined in England's celebrations on crutches after the victory over Ireland

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

England forward Maro Itoje could be in line to return for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff after he was initially ruled out.

The 24-year-old Saracens lock sustained medial ligament damage during England's 32-20 win over Ireland in Dublin.

Asked if Itoje may face Wales, England defence coach John Mitchell said: "He's certainly progressing really well.

"I'll leave that to the medical team and the boss [Eddie Jones] but we're very encouraged by what we see."

England top the table with 10 points, two ahead of Wales, and victory against Warren Gatland's side would make them strong favourites for the title with matches against Italy and Scotland to come.