Six Nations: Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar return to Wales training

Leigh Halfpenny had to leave the field after receiving treatment for a head blow against Australia in November

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has returned to training five days before they play England in Cardiff.

The British and Irish Lion, 30, returned to full-contact training with Scarlets last week for the first time since suffering concussion in November.

However the full-back was ultimately left out of the match day squad for their defeat against Benetton.

"He trained with us last week and we will integrate again this week," said backs coach Rob Howley.

"Any news on selection will be taken at the end of the week."

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who was taken off injured for Northampton Saints last week, also returned to Wales on Monday to take part in training.

"This morning he has come in, he will have some physio and then he will take part in training," confirmed Howley.