Premiership: Gloucester v Saracens

Ben Morgan scored what proved to be the decisive try in Gloucester's 24-17 win over Exeter last Friday

English Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire; live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make two changes from the side which defeated Exeter for the visit of Premiership leaders Saracens.

Ed Slater comes in for Tom Savage at lock while Jaco Kriel is named at open-side flanker, with Ruan Ackermann moving to the blind-side.

Mike Rhodes returns to the Sarries pack as they make two changes from the victory over Leicester Tigers.

Schalk Burger is also reinstated in the back row with Calum Clark named on the bench alongside prop Christian Judge.

Gloucester's 24-17 victory over Exeter last Friday helped knock the Chiefs off the top of the table, with defending champions Saracens edging ahead on games won after beating the Tigers 33-10 on Saturday.

The Cherry and Whites are fourth, just two points behind third-placed Harlequins but with a five-point advantage to seventh-placed Northampton Saints.

Sarries have won their past five games in all competitions while Gloucester's win at Kingsholm last week ended a five-match losing run.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Hanson, McAllister, Knight, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Williams, Banahan.

Saracens: Gallagher; Strettle, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Goode, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Tolofua, Koch, Day, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Lamositele, Judge, Skelton, Clark, Spencer, Malins, Tompkins.

Referee: JP Doyle.

