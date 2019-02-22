Premiership: Harlequins v Bristol Bears

From the section

Ben Tapuai scored one of Harlequins' seven tries against Worcester last weekend

English Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio commentaries available via the BBC Sport website and app; live score updates online

Harlequins will be without injured scrum-half Danny Care as they make four changes for the visit of Bristol.

Charlie Mulchrone takes Care's place while hooker Elia Elia comes in for Max Crumpton, second row Ben Glynn replaces Matt Symons and winger Ross Chisholm returns in place of Gabriel Ibitoye.

Bristol bring in six new faces after defeat by Wasps last Friday.

They include the return of back row George Smith, Callum Sheedy at fly-half and a club debut for hooker Sam Parry.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, R Chisholm; Smith, Mulchrone; Marler, Elia, Collier, Glynn, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Swainston, Merrick, J Chisholm, Lewis, Lang, Saili.

Bristol: C Piutau; Daniels, O'Conor, S Piutau (co-capt), Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Parry, Afoa, Batley, Vui, Luatua, Smith, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Thacker, Y Thomas, Thiede, Haining, D Thomas, Uren, Madigan, Protheroe.

Referee: Tom Foley.

