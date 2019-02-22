Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons
|English Premiership
|Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
Exeter make six changes for the visit of bottom-placed Newcastle as they bid to bounce back in the Premiership.
Gareth Steenson returns at fly-half, wingers Olly Woodburn and Alex Cuthbert are back and prop Greg Holmes comes in for Wales international Tomas Francis.
Johnny Williams is back from a knee injury at inside centre for Newcastle.
George McGuigan returns at hooker, John Hardie starts at open-side flanker, Callum Chick at number eight, while Sonatane Takulua is back at scrum-half.
Exeter Chiefs: Cordero; Cuthbert, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.
Replacements: Innard, Keast, Street, Lees, Lonsdale, Maunder, J Simmonds, Hill.
Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Kibirige, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Lockwood, McGuigan, Wilson, Green, Davidson, Welch (capt), Hardie, Chick.
Replacements: Socino, Mulipola, Payne, Witty, Nagusa, Stuart, Swiel, Stevenson.
Referee: Luke Pearce.
