Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers

English Premiership Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio commentary available via the BBC Sport website and app; live score updates online

Leicester Tigers include Dan Cole and Jonah Holmes after they were released from international duty.

Tatafu Polota-Nau, Will Spencer, Guy Thompson and Harry Simmons are all named as replacements after injury.

Worcester Warriors start England flanker Ted Hill in place of the injured GJ van Velze.

Marco Mama switches to number eight, while winger Tom Howe and loosehead prop Ethan Waller make their first Premiership starts of the season.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy:

"We've lost a couple of bodies to injury this week and we've got players away, but we've also got a couple back from the internationals.

"We have to build on the positives from last week while addressing where we fell short in the last 15 minutes at Saracens.

"We've reviewed the game and we've been critical but we've also looked at the positives and move forward with Worcester in mind."

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills (capt), Howe, Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, Mama.

Replacements: Miller, Black, Milasinovich, Phillips, Cox, Heaney, Lance, Lawrence.

Leicester: Worth; Holmes, Owen, Eastmond, Olowofelal; Toomua, White; Gigena, Tom Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, Williams, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Ma'afu, Heyes, Spencer, Thompson, Simmons, Hardwick, Aspland-Robinson.

