RFU: Bill Sweeney appointed as new chief executive

Bill Sweeney was chief executive of the British Olympic Association during the 2016 Rio Olympics and two Winter Olympics

The Rugby Football Union has appointed Bill Sweeney as its new chief executive.

Sweeney joins from the British Olympic Association where he held the same role and replaces Steve Brown, who resigned in November 2018 after 14 months in the job.

Director of professional rugby Nigel Melville had been in the role on an interim basis.

"This is the only opportunity I would have left the BOA for," Sweeney said.

"From the grassroots game to our England teams, rugby's values and opportunities are very special. I am passionate about the game and it is an honour to be joining the RFU team."

Before joining the BOA in 2013, Sweeney had senior roles in sports businesses including Adidas and Puma, as well as having corporate management experience with Shell, Mars and Unilever.