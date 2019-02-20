Under-20s Six Nations: Wales make three changes to face England

Taine Basham is the great, great grandson of Welsh boxing legend Johnny Basham

Under-20s Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, highlights later the BBC Sport website and app & on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 24 February from 18:00 GMT

Wales are without Taine Basham for Friday's Under-20s Six Nations game against England in Colwyn Bay.

After scoring a hat-trick in the side's win over Italy, the number eight is back with Dragons for their Pro14 trip to Benetton on Saturday.

Scarlets' Iestyn Rees takes over from Basham in a Wales side showing three changes from the victory in Mantua.

Coach Gareth Williams gives Ospreys wing Dewi Cross and scrum-half Dafydd Buckland first tournament starts.

Deon Smith drops to the bench as Cross comes in, while Buckland takes over from injured Jamie Hill.

Dragons scrum-half Dan Babos and lock Max Ayling are added to the bench.

English Premiership commitments mean Merthyr Tydfil-born England U20s coach Steve Bates has made seven changes to his side.

Ireland lead the table as the only unbeaten team to date with France, Wales, England and Italy all on five points while winless Scotland are bottom of the table going into the third round.

Wales 20s: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Dewi Cross (Ospreys); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (capt), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Tom Devine (Dragons), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Max Ayling (Dragons), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli), Dan Babos (Dragons), Sam Costello (Leicester), Deon Smith (Dragons).

England U20s: Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons); Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Connor Doherty (Sale Sharks), Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish); Kieran Wilkinson (Sale Sharks), Ollie Fox (Yorkshire Carnegie); Olly Adkins (Gloucester), Nic Dolly (Sale Sharks), Alfie Petch (Exeter Chiefs), Joel Kpoku (Saracens), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Hinkley (Gloucester), Tom Willis (Wasps).

Replacements: Samson Ma'asi (Northampton Saints), Kai Owen (Worcester Warriors), Jack Bartlett (Gloucester Rugby), James Scott (Worcester Warriors), Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Manu Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Reeves (Gloucester).

