George Horne: Fit-again scrum-half to start for Glasgow against Connacht

George Horne's shoulder injury ruled him out of contention for Scotland's opening three Six Nations games

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland; match report on BBC Sport website

Glasgow welcome back George Horne after a month's absence for Friday's Pro14 contest against Connacht at Scotstoun.

Scrum-half Horne has been ruled out by a shoulder injury since coming on as a late replacement in the Champions Cup defeat by Saracens on 19 January.

Centre Paddy Kelly is handed a first Glasgow start while wing Niko Matawalu is passed fit after missing the 38-34 win in Cardiff because of a head knock.

Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion will make his first start since November.

The Ireland player underwent ankle surgery after starting his country's autumn win over New Zealand and made his return to action as a second-half replacement in last weekend's 25-17 win over Cheetahs.

The match sees the second and third-placed teams in Conference A in opposition although Glasgow are nine points ahead of the Irish province.

Connacht's seven changes from win over Cheetahs

Marmion's inclusion in place of Caolin Blade is one of seven Connacht changes by coach Andy Friend.

Tiernan O'Halloran, Matt Healy, Kyle Godwin and Connacht Academy fly-half Conor Fitzgerald replace Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher, Ireland-tied Tom Farrell and Jack Carty in the backs.

Fitzgerald will line up alongside brother Stephen who retains his starting role on the wing.

Dave Heffernan takes over from Tom McCartney at hooker with Ultan Dillane's Ireland involvement leading to Cillian Gallagher's selection in the second row.

Blade and Kelleher are included in the Connacht replacements.

Oli Kebble has recovered from a sickness bug to start in Glasgow's front row while flanker Chris Fusaro returns after injury to captain the Warriors.

Replacement Matt Fagerson is involved in a match day squad for the first time in six weeks after picking up a shoulder injury in the Champions Cup win over Zebre.

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie: "Connacht have been going really well and because of how tight the competition is, this is a big game for both sides.

"They play a pretty good brand of footy and we know they're going to ask a lot of questions of us."

Connacht coach Andy Friend: "It is extremely tight in our conference with only a few points separating four or five teams, so every game takes on an even greater importance now.

"We have picked a side with a good blend of youth and experience and I have full confidence in them to get a result on Friday night".

Glasgow: Jackson; Steyn, Kelly, McDowall, Matawalu; Thomson, Horne; Kebble; Stewart, Halanukonuka; Swinson, Cummings; Harley, Fusaro (capt), Ashe.

Replacements: Bryce, Bhatti, Nicol, Fagerson, Gordon, Frisby, Hughes, Nairn.

Connacht: O'Halloran; S Fitzgerald, Godwin, Daly, Healy; C Fitzgerald, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Gallagher, Cannon; McKeon, Fainga'a, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Maksymiw, Boyle, Blade, Robb, Kelleher.