Wales v England: Injured Emily Scarratt misses Womens Six Nations match

Women's Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday 24 February Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

England centre Emily Scarratt will miss the Women's Six Nations clash away to Wales through injury as second row Abbie Scott captains the side.

Scarratt is replaced by Harlequins' Rachael Burford, with Zoe Harrison part of a new-look midfield.

Usual skipper Sarah Hunter is on the bench with Poppy Cleall at number eight and Marlie Packer restored at flanker.

Sarah Beckett comes into the back row with hooker Amy Cokayne and scrum-half Natasha Hunt also starting.

Wing Abby Dow makes her first appearance in this year's Six Nations as Kelly Smith drops out of the matchday 23.

"Emily Scarratt played excellently for us against France but we are managing an injury that flared up during that game to ensure she is in a good place for Italy," said coach Simon Middleton.

"Having played a lot of minutes recently we have made the decision to move Sarah Hunter to the bench for this fixture.

"This provides Poppy Cleall with the opportunity to demonstrate her ability at number eight as we continue to strengthen our depth within this area and then naturally for Sarah Beckett to show us what she can do on the blind-side."

England ran out 52-0 winners when the teams last met in the 2018 Six Nations and remain on course for a Grand Slam after wins over Ireland and France in their first two matches.

The hosts suffered a 52-3 reverse against France in their campaign opener, but ground out a 3-3 draw away to Italy in their second match

England team to face Wales:

McKenna, Dow, Burford, Harrison, Breach; Daley-Mclean, Hunt; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, O'Donnell, Scott (c), Beckett, Packer, Cleall.

Replacements: Davies, Botterman, S.Brown, J.Brown, Hunter, Macdonald, Williams, E Scott.