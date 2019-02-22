Pro14: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Damien Hoyland has been sidelined for over a year

Pro14: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 1935 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland

Damien Hoyland will make his first Edinburgh appearance since January 2018 as he returns from a long injury lay-off against Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

The winger's inclusion is one of six changes made to the side that beat Dragons as Edinburgh bid to remain unbeaten at home this term.

Fit-again fellow Scotland back Mark Bennett could make his first outing since September from the bench.

Blues front-rows Rhys Carre and Liam Belcher earn their first Pro14 starts.

Loose-head prop Carre has made seven substitute appearances while Belcher is selected with hooker Kristian Dacey sidelined.

Number eight Nick Williams captains John Mulvihill's visitors in Dacey's absence as they look to improve on their fifth-place Conference A standing.

Elsewhere, George Earle is restored to the second-row and Shane Lewis-Hughes replaces Josh Turnbull on the blind-side flank.

Willis Halaholo reforms a dangerous centre pairing with Rey Lee-Lo in an otherwise unchanged backline from last weekend's loss to Glasgow Warriors.

Wing Jason Harries is named on the bench against his former side.

Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh, second in Conference B, are without 16 players through injury and Six Nations duty.

Wing Darcy Graham - who signed a new two-year contract this week - centre Chris Dean, lock Ben Toolis and back-row Magnus Bradbury are in Paris with Scotland.

Dougie Fife has been released by the national squad to continue at full-back with Hoyland starting on the wing and Juan Pablo Socino replacing Dean in midfield.

Nathan Fowles starts at scrum-half with Henry Pyrgos rested, while Scotland's most-capped player Ross Ford drops to the bench as Dave Cherry replaces him at hooker.

Callum Hunter-Hill steps in for Toolis while Ally Miller plays in the back-row in place of Bradbury.

"These games are all important in the run towards the play-offs, so I'm expecting the boys to leave everything out there in order to get the right result," Cockerill said.

Edinburgh: Fife; Hoyland, Johnstone, Socino, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Fowles; Schoeman, Cherry, Ceccarelli, McKenzie (capt), Hunter-Hill, Miller, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, McCallum, Hodgson, Nayalo, Shiel, Hickey, Bennett.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Lane, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Summerhill; Evans, L Williams; Carre, Belcher, Arhip, Earle, Thornton, Lewis-Hughes, Robinson, N Williams (capt).

Replacements: Lewis, Domachowski, Andrews, Cook, Lawrence, Blacker, Shingler, Harries.