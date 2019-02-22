WRU National League results
-
Welsh Rugby
22/23 February, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division Two East
Blackwood 12 - 5 Croesyceiliog
Division Three West Central A
Abercrave 59 - 5 Glais
Division Three West Central B
Banwen 23 - 7 Rhigos
Division Three West B
Trimsaran 40 - 5 Penybanc