Schools' Cup - quarter-final results and draw
Holders Campbell College progressed to the semi-finals of this year's Schools' Cup by beating Enniskillen Royal 38-22 in Saturday's quarter-final tie.
Methodist College beat RBAI 29-14 in the big Belfast derby while 2018 runners-up Royal School Armagh won 14-10 away at Ballymena Academy.
Wallace High School were 36-12 victors at Rainey Endowed.
Campbell will play RS Armagh in the semi-finals on Tuesday 5 March, with Methody playing Wallace on 6 March.
|Danske Bank Schools' Cup - Saturday 23 February - Results
|Campbell College
|38-22
|Enniskillen Royal
|Ballymena Academy
|10-14
|Royal School Armagh
|Methodist College
|29-14
|RBAI
|Rainey Endowed
|12-36
|Wallace High School
|Danske Bank Schools' Cup - semi-final draw
|Campbell College
|v
|Royal School Armagh
|Methodist College
|v
|Wallace High