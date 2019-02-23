Six Nations 2019: England's Dylan Hartley ruled out of tournament

Dylan Hartley has won 97 caps for England

England co-captain Dylan Hartley will have knee surgery next week, ruling him out of the rest of the Six Nations.

The Northampton hooker, who has not played in this year's tournament, is set to be out for at least four weeks.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said Hartley, 32, opted for surgery decision because his rehabilitation "was not going fast enough".

"They're going to open him up and see what's causing that knee to be grumbly," said Boyd.

"Depending on what they find depends on how much rehab he will have to do. They're just taking that to the next step.

"If it went outstandingly well, he could be back in four weeks, but if they find something a bit more problematic, it could go a bit longer."

Wales beat England 21-13 in Cardiff on Saturday to go top of the Six Nations table.