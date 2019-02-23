Wales 21-13 England: Eddie Jones says 'we let ourselves down'

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales defeat 'a game of small margins' - Jones

Coach Eddie Jones says "we let ourselves down in a couple of areas" as England's Grand Slam hopes disappeared in a 21-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

The visitors led 10-3 at half-time, but tries from Cory Hill and Josh Adams carried Wales to a record 12th successive Test win.

"It was one of those nip-and-tuck games of small margins," Jones told BBC Sport.

"We gave away far too many penalties and they beat us in the air."

Adams' 78th-minute try came after he out-jumped England full-back Elliot Daly to claim a high ball, while Wales full-back Liam Williams' aerial dominance in defence kept the visitors at bay.

England conceded nine penalties to Wales' three.

"The penalty count was against us and that gave them the opportunity to gain field position," added Jones.

Six Nations: Wales comeback stuns England

"It was a tough game. I don't know whether we lost our heads but they put us under a lot of pressure. I think a few of our players were a bit off today and that happens. Full credit to Wales, they deserved the victory and played very well.

"It's all about ebb and flow - we had a fair bit of flow, but we'll come back for the Italian game. We didn't attack space well today and we will find a different way to attack Italy."

England play Italy at Twickenham on Saturday, 9 March following a rest weekend in the Six Nations.

While their hopes of clean sweep of the tournament are gone, they could still claim the title with Wales still to negotiate an away trip to Scotland followed by a home meeting with 2018 champions Ireland on the final weekend.