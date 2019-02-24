Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half says number 10 swap is working

Dan Biggar has won 67 caps for Wales

Wales outside-half Dan Biggar says the number 10 dynamic is working well with Gareth Anscombe following the Six Nations win over England.

Biggar came on as a 60th minute replacement for Anscombe when Wales were trailing 10-9 and inspired the home side to 21-13 victory.

It was the second match in the tournament Biggar has replaced Anscombe after he also started against Italy.

"We are complementing each other well at the moment," said Biggar.

The Northampton outside-half's pinpoint kick was gathered by Josh Adams for the clinching score after Biggar had earlier provided the final pass to Cory Hill in a 35-phase move.

Biggar had also provided telling contributions when coming on for Anscombe as a replacement in the victories over Australia and South Africa in November 2018 and the Six Nations opening win over France in Paris.

"We are in a good spot," said Biggar.

"Gareth is working the team around well in those early stages and it is great testament to him.

"It can be easier coming off the bench sometimes when you have time to see things unfold.

"It is always harder starting games and Gareth has done a good job in keeping us in games. We have always been leading or just one score behind when I have come on.

"When you're watching it from the bench you do get a bit agitated as time goes on. But those moments are what I enjoy in the game, to come on and try to contribute to the team. That makes it all worthwhile.

"It would be nice to come when we're 24-10 up or something like that! But I enjoy those situations. That's what you are in the game for. We knew it was going to be tight, probably just a one score game."

It was a record 12th successive win for Wales who are now unbeaten in a year.

Biggar hopes Wales can mark Warren Gatland's final Six Nations in charge with a Grand Slam by defeating Scotland at Murrayfield on 9 March before hosting Ireland seven days later.

"It would be the perfect way to finish off what has been a great reign by Warren," said Biggar.

"We've won 12 on the bounce now so we're going into games full of confidence. Let's see if we can get it to 14.

"We're on a great run, but we know the next two games will present very difficult challenges.

"What counts is what you do over the entire season, We're in a great position, but aware one slip-up would probably mean we don't win the Championship."

Biggar believes Wales wanted the victory more than England.

"We knew if we didn't win then more than likely England would have gone on to win the Grand Slam relatively comfortably," said Biggar.

"So it was massive maybe a bigger game for us than for England, and a lot of our players stepped up.

"You could see a couple of moments when Owen Farrell put a ball put on the full, it was a bit of a turning point.

"He has been so good and consistent that when you see players of his quality making errors, the boys grew with belief we could turn the screw.

"We kept within one score and eventually we managed to grind out the result."

Biggar agrees with Gatland's sentiment that Wales have forgotten how to lose.

"Winning has become a habit now, and even when we're not at our best, we manage to find a way to win," said Biggar.

"You're just in the zone. To go toe-to-toe with a massively physical England team as good as you can play against is something we are really proud of."

