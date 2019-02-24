Women's Six Nations: England score nine tries to beat Wales 51-12 in Cardiff

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations: Prop Sarah Bern scores brace of tries as England beat Wales

Women's Six Nations: Wales v England Team A: (5) 12 Tries: Kavanagh, Hale Cons: Wilkins Team B: (29) 51 Tries: Bern 2, Breach 2, Packer, O'Donnell, Dow, Beckett, Daley-Mclean Cons: Harrison 3

England remain on course to win the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam after an emphatic nine-try victory over Wales.

Prop Sarah Bern and wing Jess Breach scored two tries each and flanker Marlie Packer crossed too as England claimed a bonus point after 26 minutes.

England's Catherine O'Donnell, Abbie Dow, Sarah Beckett and Katy Daley-McLean all scored in the second half.

Wales' first try of the 2019 Six Nations came from wing Jess Kavanagh and Cerys Hale added their second.

England are top of the table, having claimed also five points against both Ireland and France in the first two rounds, and now prepare to host Italy, the only other unbeaten side in the competition, on 9 March.

England, awarded full-time contracts in January, are the only fully professional side in the Women's Six Nations and have scored 24 tries so far.

Wales are fifth, after losing to France and drawing against Italy and travel to Scotland for their penultimate match of the tournament on 8 March.

Wales feel the Bern

Player of the match Bern led the charge for England's forwards from the outset, repelling defenders whenever she had the ball in hand, and the 21-year-old barrelled through five Wales players to score in the second minute.

The dominance of England's pack was evident again later, with a maul from a line-out easily driving Wales back and allowing the returning Packer to score.

Then, Bern again scythed through defenders to score under the posts.

In the second half, it looked as though the prop would get a hat-trick as she drove over with the help of Beckett and Amy Cokayne, but Bern could not ground the ball and left the field shortly after.

O'Donnell soon made amends as England's forwards pushed the lock over the try line before Beckett showed her pace to tear through defenders and add her name to the scoresheet.

Wales' pack did get some consolation though, after a pick and go from Hale saw her score minutes before the full-time whistle.

Breach's pace and power was too much for the Wales defence in the first half

Breach's tally grows

Wing Jess Breach has scored in every round of this year's Six Nations and now has five tries in total in the competition.

When England found themselves with a five-player overlap on the left wing, it was Breach who went over.

The Harlequins wing took a high ball well to dot down again, but the try was disallowed because of an earlier knock-on by Natasha Hunt.

And, after deft offloading from Daley-McLean, Zoe Harrison and Rachael Burford in the midfield, Breach opted to go it alone for her second try of the match.

Wales' Kavanagh also impressed on the opposite wing, showing sublime footwork to claim five points.

Dow ensured she got her share of the limelight on the wing too. Making her first appearance in this year's tournament, the Wasps wing danced around Wales defenders to cover almost half the pitch and score in the corner.

England looked threatening in the 22 right up to the final whistle and Daley-McLean capitalised to score the Red Roses' ninth and final try.