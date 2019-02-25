Robert du Preez: Sale Sharks to sign fly-half on three-year deal

Robert du Preez has won one cap for South Africa

Sale have agreed a deal to sign fly-half Robert du Preez from Super Rugby side Sharks on a three-year contract.

Du Preez, 25, had a loan spell with the Premiership side earlier this season, scoring 81 points in nine games.

"He is exactly the calibre of player we are looking for in our bid to challenge for the Premiership," director of rugby Steve Diamond told the club website.

"We look forward to welcoming him back after the conclusion of the 2019 Super Rugby competition."