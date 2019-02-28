Premiership: Bristol Bears v Gloucester

Billy Twelvetrees kicked 15 points as Gloucester beat Saracens at Kingsholm last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make five changes to the side which lost to Harlequins as winger Luke Morahan returns from injury.

Andy Uren starts at scrum-half, while Yann Thomas and Harry Thacker return to the front row and Dan Thomas is named at open-side flanker.

Gloucester make one change to the starting XV which beat then-Premiership leaders Saracens at home last Friday.

Australia hooker James Hanson comes into the front row, with Franco Marais named amongst the replacements.

Gloucester are fourth in the table, three points behind third-placed Harlequins and with a five-point cushion to the chasing pack led by Northampton and Wasps.

The Cherry and Whites came from behind at half-time to win the reverse fixture 35-13 at Kingsholm in September,

Bristol have lost their past three Premiership games and are 11th in the table, nine points above bottom side Newcastle.

Bristol coach Pat Lam:

"We will be spurred on by a massive home crowd and that's a tremendous boost to the team.

"The atmosphere and occasion of a derby day is always passionate, but it's important that we retain our focus and composure when the pressure is on.

"We are close to being excellent, but we have to keep striving for consistency.

"We believe in what we are trying to do and we trust the process. When we execute well, we know that we can be a threat to any team in the Premiership."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"We've put ourselves in a good position in the past two weeks, but Bristol are a side that plays great rugby.

"They have a lot of confidence and they can score great tries; they average over 30 points at home.

"For us it's important to keep the same intensity and that's what we've focused on this week; to make sure that we don't drop off in training, and stick to the normal routine.

"Bristol have got a very good squad and some X-Factor players. They've got continuity in their team and bring a different challenge to any other Premiership team."

Bristol: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau (co-capt), Daniels; Sheedy, Uren; Y Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Batley, Vui, Luatua, D Thomas, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Parry, Woolmore, Thiede, Smith, Lam, Randall, Madigan, Protheroe.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Marais, Seville, Knight, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Williams, Banahan.

Referee: Karl Dickson.

