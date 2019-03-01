Premiership: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs

Josh Strauss started Scotland's Six Nations defeat by France in Paris last Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale welcome Josh Strauss back to their side as he replaces injured back row Josh Beaumont for the visit of Premiership leaders Exeter.

Scotland international Strauss is the only change to the starting line-up which beat Wasps 24-18 at the Ricoh Arena last weekend.

Exeter make just the one change to their entire matchday 23 from their home win against Newcastle.

Hooker Elvis Taione gets the nod over Jack Innard among the replacements.

Exeter forwards coach Rob Hunter told BBC Sport:

"Sale have some really fantastic individual players who can really hurt you.

"They've got good players, they enjoy what they do and they really are a very, very tough attacking side and it'll be a real challenge for us.

"There's some teams that are just set up in a way that challenges you and they would be one that do seem to be able to challenge us pretty well, it's never easy for us to get into our game there, they're always well-prepared for us."

Sale: L James; Solomona, O'Connor, Van Rensburgh, McGuigan; S James, De Klerk; Morozov, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Neild, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.

Exeter: Cordero; Cuthbert, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Street, Lees, Lonsdale, Maunder, J Simmonds, Hill.

Referee: Ian Tempest.

