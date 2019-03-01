Premiership: Saracens v Northampton Saints

Lewis Ludlam will captain Northampton at Allianz Park

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make nine changes as they bid to return to winning ways against in-form Northampton in the Premiership.

Second row Will Skelton returns to make his 50th appearance for Sarries, who are second in the table.

Lewis Ludlam will captain Northampton for the first time as Saints make six changes from their last-gasp win against Bath last weekend.

Four of those changes come in the pack, including a first run out this season for Heinrich Brussow at number eight.

Northampton back row Lewis Ludlam told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We're not looking at the table too much, we're just focusing on performances. I know it's easy to say that - it's a bit cliché.

"But really I think if we focus on staying in the moment in these games and looking to improve on the week before, we'll climb the table.

"It's still a bit tight in that middle section, but if we keep improving we can close that gap on the top four.

"Rugby's a confidence game and it's about doing the simple things well. It's just another game and a chance to keep building those good performances."

Saracens: Malins; Strettle, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Goode, Spencer; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Judge, Skelton, Isiekwe, Clark, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Gray, Lamositele, Koch, Kpoku, Burger, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Gallagher.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; K Pisi, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Tuala; Grayson, Mitchell; Van Wyk, Fish, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Ludlam (capt), Brüssow.

Replacements: Marshall, Waller, Franks, Moon, Wood, Reinach, Burrell, Collins.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

