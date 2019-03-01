Premiership: Bath v Harlequins

Bath back Freddie Burns has been successful with 31 of his 43 kicks at goal in the Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath make three changes to the side which lost to Northampton for the visit of Harlequins in the Premiership.

Paul Grant starts at flanker, with Jamie Roberts named at centre and Freddie Burns returning at full-back.

Harlequins make three personnel changes to the starting XV which beat Bristol Bears last time out.

Fly-half James Lang, prop Lewis Boyce and lock Matt Symons all return, with Marcus Smith, Joe Marler and Jack Clifford dropping to the bench.

Quins have won their past four Premiership games, putting themselves in contention to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2013-14, when they were beaten semi-finalists.

Bath start the weekend seventh, nine points behind the south-west London side.

Bath: Burns; McConnochie, Joseph, Roberts, Vuna; Priestland, Chudley (capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Stooke, Grant, Louw, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Obano, Perenise, Douglas, Reid, Fotuali'i, Willison, Homer.

Harlequins: Brown; Chisholm, Marchant, Tapuai, Earle; Lang, Mulchrone; Boyce, Elia, Collier, Symons, Horwill (oo-capt), Glynn, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Marler, Ibuanokpe, Merrick, Clifford, Lewis, Smith, Saili.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

