Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Worcester Warriors

One-club man Chris Pennell has made 218 appearances for Warriors in all competitions, running in 39 tries

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Scotland back-row forward Gary Graham returns for Newcastle after winning his second cap against France in Paris.

Samoan international Logovi'i Mulipola returns at tight-head prop, while Zach Kibirige keeps his place on the wing after his two tries at leaders Exeter.

Worcester's Chris Pennell equals the club's Premiership appearance record, matching Craig Gillies' total of 149.

In an unchanged Warriors team, Wales' Josh Adams is rested following his performance against England in Cardiff.

Prior to his late match-clinching try - his second in successive Six Nations matches - Adams suffered groin and head injuries, and is held back for Wales' trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland next Saturday (9 March).

Bottom club Newcastle, who were 23-20 winners when the two sides met at Sixways in September, remain hampered by an injury list that deprives them of Vereniki Goneva, Alex Tait, Joel Hodgson, Alex Dunbar, Michael Young, Jon Welsh, Glen Young, Rodney Ah You, Tom Penny and Sean Robinson.

Worcester remain without hooker Joe Taufete'e, on international duty for the USA against Uruguay in Seattle, while GJ van Velze has undergone surgery on a fractured forearm, so centre Ryan Mills will again captain the side.

Where they stand

Worcester lie 10th in the Premiership table, nine points clear of bottom club Newcastle. But the Warriors have lost their past five away Premiership games since winning at Leicester in September.

Newcastle have won only one Premiership home game this season - and have lost their past five league matches on the trot, picking up just two losing bonus points in the process.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards:

"Worcester are a side that we need to beat because of where we are in the league in relation to each other and, if we do, then it opens it all up again.

"If we lose it becomes more difficult but there are seven games left after this weekend, and Worcester and Bristol still have to play each other.

"We have to start winning and keep the momentum going. The guys fronted up physically last weekend. We're lacking nothing on that side of things.

"We scored three tries against a good Exeter side and should have had a couple more. We had the opportunities but left them out there and Exeter are top of the league for a reason."

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"GJ is a massive loss as he is a terrific player and captain. But fortunately we have got Ryan Mills, who lives and breathes the club and he will step into his shoes as skipper.

"We have also got Marco Mama who can lead the pack so, fortunately, we do have replacements.

"Of course we will miss GJ but the loose trio we had last weekend all did really well against Leicester. Ted Hill, Marco and Sammy Lewis made a good fist of it."

Newcastle: Hammersley; Kibirige, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Lockwood, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Davidson, Welch (capt), Graham, Chick.

Replacements: Cooper, Brocklebank, Wilson, Witty, Nagusa, Stuart, Connon, Matavesi.

Warriors: Pennell; Howe, Venter, Mills (capt), Heem; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, Mama.

Replacements: Miller, Black, Milasinovich, Phillips, Cox, Heaney, Lance, Lawrence.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

