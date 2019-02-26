Dragons' Ollie Griffiths out for season with arm injury

From the section

Ollie Griffiths has made one appearance for Wales as a replacement against Tonga in 2017

Dragons back row Ollie Griffiths is out for the rest of the season after rupturing a bicep.

The 23-year-old Wales international suffered the injury during Dragons' 57-7 defeat by Benetton in Italy.

Griffiths will require surgery and joins Nic Cudd, Ashton Hewitt, James Sheekey, Aaron Jarvis and Arwel Robson as a long term absentee.

Dragons face Ulster at home on Sunday, 3 March when a defeat would end their hopes of reaching the Pro14 play-offs.