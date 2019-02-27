Tomos Williams: Cardiff Blues hope for release of Wales scrum-half

Tomos Williams has scored three tries in seven Wales appearances

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Southern Kings Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Cardiff Blues are hopeful Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams will be available against Southern Kings this weekend.

Williams scored after starting in the opening Six Nations win against France but missed the victories over Italy and England.

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill hopes Williams and fellow Wales squad members Jarrod Evans and Seb Davies will be released.

"If we get him this week he is going to add some good spark," said Mulvihill.

"Lloyd Williams has shouldered a lot of the work over the last few weeks.

"He has been outstanding for us and it would be good for him to have a break over the next weekend."

Williams did not feature against Italy and a niggling calf injury ruled him out against England with Gareth Davies starting and Aled Davies on the bench.

Mulvihill will find out on Thursday after Wales have trained and hopes Williams will feature for the first time since his try-scoring appearance against France.

"He had a little niggle last week and will possibly be looking for some game time with us this weekend," said Mulvihill.

"He did well against France with the try and had some good games in the autumn as well."