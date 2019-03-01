Pro14: Dragons v Ulster (Sun)

Hallam Amos has yet to feature in Wales' 2019 Six Nations campaign

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Ulster Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales wing Hallam Amos starts in the Dragons final home match of the Pro14 season against Ulster on Sunday.

He was released from the Six Nations camp along with prop Leon Brown who is named among the replacements.

Amos is one of nine changes to the side beaten 57-7 away to Benetton last weekend.

Josh Lewis returns at fly-half while Jordan Williams is named at full-back, with Dafydd Howells on the wing.

The midfield will see Jarryd Sage and Adam Warren join forces.

Three changes in the pack see call-ups for lock Joe Davies and back row duo Taine Basham and Huw Taylor. Harri Keddie moves to number eight.

"We've had a really good look at the make-up of the side because there are a lot of players vying for positions and some didn't perform in Italy and they know that," said Dragons head coach Ceri Jones.

He said they recognise the threat of a "very powerful" Ulster side.

"Ulster have played well lately so it is going to be tough. But we plan to go out there and put our best performance on the pitch."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Hallam Amos, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Dafydd Howells; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard (Capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor, Taine Basham, Harri Keddie

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Leon Brown, Max Williams, Lennon Greggains, Tavis Knoyle, Jason Tovey, Tyler Morgan

Ulster: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Gareth John (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)