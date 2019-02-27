Manu Tuilagi: Leicester Tigers cannot match Racing 92 offer to England centre

Manu Tuilagi has returned to the international set-up after a series of injuries

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy fears England centre Manu Tuilagi will be tempted by a lucrative offer by French Top 14 side Racing 92.

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been to France to discuss terms with Racing.

"He has an offer from Racing, but I've been assured by Manu and his agents that he hasn't signed anything," Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We'd like Manu to stay, but we simply cannot match the salary in France."

Tuilagi has returned to the international set-up for the Six Nations campaign after years of injury problems for both club and country.

But a move abroad would potentially make him unavailable for this autumn's World Cup because of the England policy of not calling up players based overseas.

Murphy added: "We put the best package we can on the table and we will speak to his agents over the next couple of weeks.

"It's a little bit difficult in that he's away with England.

"Manu has to do what is best for him. Sometimes it will come down to a really tough decision, in regards to finance and the legacy he leaves behind here.

"It's a big couple of weeks for him - you want him to go away and focus on his performances for England, and this is a little distracting for him.

"You can't really press because that is the priority, but at the same time we need to progress with replacements if he does need to leave."