Paul Hill and Reece Marshall: Northampton Saints duo extend deals at Franklin's Gardens

Paul Hill and Reece Marshall have both been key to Saints in 2018-19

England prop Paul Hill and hooker Reece Marshall have signed new deals with Premiership side Northampton Saints.

Hill, 23, has played five games for Eddie Jones' England, in addition to 78 senior appearances for the Saints, and his terms are undisclosed.

Academy product Marshall, 24, has signed a two-year deal after scoring three tries in 14 matches this term.

"They have both really bought into what we're trying to achieve on the field," said director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"They are two very impressive young men; they have an excellent attitude, are always looking to improve and want to fight for their place in the side."