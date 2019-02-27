Project Reset: Welsh players meet union over proposed changes

Dragons' Lewis Evans was one of the professional players at a meeting with the WRU

Senior players, including national captain Alun Wyn Jones, have met the WRU to call for clarity over proposed changes to the professional game.

Plans for change from the 2020-21 season include a possible North Wales region and reducing professional sides in South Wales from four to three.

But delays have led to problems for players in contract negotiations.

"It has been dragging on, that's the most frustrating element," said Lewis Evans, who was at the meeting.

The Dragons back-row forward added: "As players we just want to know where we are.

"There are boys out of contract and they have mortgages to pay."

The Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) were also at the meeting and the players' contingent included British and Irish Lions Ken Owens and Dan Lydiate.

The proposed changes, dubbed Project Reset, will also see an end to dual contracts - funded jointly by the WRU and the regions - and introduce pay banding for players.

Ospreys skipper Jones is one of the players in contract talks with his current deal ending in the summer of 2019.

"The WRU heard our perspective and we just have to get something sorted as soon as possible so that we can all move on," added Evans.

"The whole process has been tough because you have to keep a lot of parties happy.

"The WRU have their own angle, there's the players with their interests, agents have got involved, so there are a lot of parties that will be affected.

"There are going to have to be some adjustments but as players we just have to back the WRPA and hopefully something can be resolved soon.

"The uncertainty has unsettled a few people and if it gets resolved sooner rather than later we can crack on.

"It has been a delicate process and when there are so many people involved it can be difficult, but as players we have to stick together."