Josh Adams: Cardiff Blues closing in on signing Wales wing

Josh Adams scored Wales' second try against England to seal the victory

Cardiff Blues are closing in on signing Wales wing Josh Adams from Worcester next season.

Adams has enjoyed a fine Six Nations with tries in the last two wins against Italy and England.

The 23-year-old will have to return to regional rugby to continue playing for Wales because of rules imposed by the Welsh Rugby Union.

Players who play outside Wales are only eligible to play Test rugby if they have played 60 international matches.

Adams was released by Scarlets but has since thrived with Worcester in the English Premiership.

He has not confirmed his next move, but Blues are in line to sign him with head coach John Mulvihill confirming last November the region were chasing Adams.

"I have put everything on hold because I am in the middle of the Six Nations and I want to concentrate on that," said Adams.

"I am having the conversations at the minute and nothing is for definite yet. After the Six Nations everything will be a bit clearer for everyone.

"If I want to continue to play for Wales I do have to return. There are a few other options we are looking at and things will become clearer in the next couple of weeks."

Despite the uncertainty in regional rugby in Wales, Mulvhill does not believe it has affected recruitment too much.

"It is not too bad, we have had some guys lined up for some time so it is just a wait," said Mulvihill.

"All the clubs are in the same predicament, it is just important we wait for that clarity."

Hot property

Josh Adams scored 13 tries in 21 appearances for Worcester last season

Adams is in demand because of his form for club and country and he has proved a revelation in the Six Nations.

This was typified by a spectacular try against England after plucking a Dan Biggar cross kick out of the air and spectacularly juggling the ball before diving over the line to seal victory.

"It was a massive game and thankfully we came out on the winning side," reflected Adams.

"There had been a lot of talk around the game in the week and I was pleased to get the start.

"The game was in the balance for a long period of time.

"Bigs [Dan Biggar] put the kick on the money and it was up to us to jump up and put the ball down."

This has left Wales on course for a Grand Slam as they travel to face Scotland at Murrayfield on 9 March before welcoming defending Six Nations champions to Ireland seven days later.

"It is another two massive games for us," said Adams.

"Scotland have shown in the previous couple of years of how good they are especially at Murrayfield.

"It is a big game leading into the one in Cardiff.

"I think we can go to Edinburgh and get a result and then we will have the home advantage against Ireland.

"They are the second best team in the world and playing some great stuff."