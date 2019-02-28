Josh Navidi: Wales flanker signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Josh Navidi has won 14 Wales caps since making his Test debut in 2013

Wales flanker Josh Navidi has pledged his future to Cardiff Blues by signing a new contract to remain at the Arms Park.

Navidi has played a leading role in the Six Nations success so far by starting three games against France, Italy and England.

The 28-year-old has also made 169 appearances for the Blues.

"This place has been massive for me and got me to where I wanted in my career," said Navidi.

The flanker has signed a deal despite the current uncertainty surrounding the future of regional rugby in Wales.

"It's nice to get another contract signed," said Navidi.

"This new contract takes me beyond 10 years at Cardiff Blues. This place has been massive for me and got me to where I wanted in my career.

"With the World Cup around the corner it was important to stay in Wales to ensure I'm eligible but I'm also very happy here and hopefully we can achieve like last year and keep pushing forward in the PRO14."

Head coach John Mulvihill says he was delighted Navidi had committed to Blues.

"Josh is an awesome player and has been a legend for Cardiff Blues, so it is great to retain his services," said Mulvihill.