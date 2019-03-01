Six Nations: Wales not taking Scotland for granted - Gareth Davies

Gareth Davies scored in Wales' 34-7 victory over Scotland in last year's Six Nations

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies says Wales will "not be taking anything for granted" when they face Scotland in the Six Nations, with the 2017 loss at Murrayfield still fresh in their minds.

Wales are undefeated in this year's tournament and victory over Gregor Townsend's side would set up a Grand Slam match against Ireland on 16 March.

But Davies, 28, says they are "not thinking that far ahead obviously".

"If anything we're going to work even harder," he said.

Wales beat France in a remarkable second-half comeback in Paris before an unconvincing win over Italy in Rome.

They then produced a Warren Gatland masterclass to stun England at the Principality Stadium and claim a record 12th consecutive Test win.

Davies said it was "one of the toughest matches" he has ever played in but it was "a very good feeling in the changing room" afterwards.

After some days off, the Scarlets player insists they will not be resting on their laurels and are fully aware of the threat posed by Scotland, who beat them 29-13 in 2017 - with Davies an unused substitute on that occasion.

"This time two years ago we went there and lost, so we're all fully aware of that," he said.

"We worked hard into the England match... we're not going to take anything for granted, if anything we're going to work even harder leading up to Scotland."

Gareth Davies says he has got to be on top form with Tomos Williams and Aled Davies competing for his place

But Davies admits the prospect of Wales winning their first Grand Slam since 2012 is in the back of his mind.

"We started off a bit slowly. A lot of people are saying maybe we haven't played our best rugby yet... from the Italy game to the England game I think we came on leaps and bounds, and hopefully we can get better and better.

"We'll see how we do against Scotland, but just the thought of winning the next two games and being part of a Grand Slam winning team is something pretty special, and hopefully, if things keep going, we can get there."

Davies is also looking forward to a potential match-up with Scotland scrum-half Greg Laidlaw, who he describes as one of the "best nines in the world".

"He's been around for a long time, loads of experience, so depending on selection with myself and him, if I get the opportunity to play against him, it's one I'm looking forward to."