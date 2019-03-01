Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Ruaridh Jackson continues at full-back for Glasgow

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

Adam Hastings starts at fly-half for Glasgow Warriors' visit to Zebre after returning from Scotland duty.

Prop Zander Fagerson is also released from the international squad, while brother Matt returns at number eight.

Robbie Nairn, who scored two tries in the win over Connacht last weekend, is rewarded with a start on the right wing.

Ruaridh Jackson continues at full-back on what will be his 150th appearance for the Warriors.

The versatile 31-year-old, who made his debut in 2008 and rejoined the club in 2017, becomes the 12th player to reach the milestone.

Tommy Seymour, Jonny Gray, Pete Horne, Sam Johnson, Fraser Brown, Nick Grigg and Ali Price remain with the Scotland camp preparing for the home Six Nations game with Wales on 9 March

Stuart Hogg, How Jones, George Horne, Ryan Wilson, Callum Gibbins, Lee Jones and DTH van der Merwe are among those on a long injury list.

Glasgow beat Zebre 36-8 at home in October and have never lost to the Parma-based side since they joined the league in the 2012-13 season.

Zebre: TBC

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, Nairn, Steyn, McDowall, Hughes, Hastings, Frisby, Kebble, Turner, Z Fagerson, Swinson, Cummings, Harley, Fusaro, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Allan, Rae, Flockhart, Ashe, Matawalu, Thomson, Kelly.